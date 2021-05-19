Big Red One Year of Honor commemorates soldier’s valor during Vietnam War

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Valor is showing great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle, and the strength of mind or spirit that enables a person to encounter danger with personal bravery.

At Wednesday’s Big Red One Year of Honor Commemoration ceremony, Medal of Honor recipient, Staff Sergeant James Bondsteel was honored for his heroic acts during the Vietnam War.

The ceremony highlighted Bondsteel’s heroic acts of leading several attacks against enemy bunkers and helping other wounded soldiers while being critically wounded himself.

“It connects me with something bigger than myself, that day, in 1969, Staff Sergeant Bondsteel rallied the men around him, he raised their spirits, he steeled their resolve. Today, he does the same here at Fort Riley.” 1st Infantry Division, Commanding General, Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims says.

The Big Red One Year of Honor is a year-long campaign honoring the 37 members of the 1st Infantry Division who earned the Medal of Honor for their service.

