Advertisement

Big Red One Year of Honor commemorates soldier’s valor during Vietnam War

Big Red One Year of Honor May 2021 ceremony
Big Red One Year of Honor May 2021 ceremony(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Valor is showing great courage in the face of danger, especially in battle, and the strength of mind or spirit that enables a person to encounter danger with personal bravery.

At Wednesday’s Big Red One Year of Honor Commemoration ceremony, Medal of Honor recipient, Staff Sergeant James Bondsteel was honored for his heroic acts during the Vietnam War.

The ceremony highlighted Bondsteel’s heroic acts of leading several attacks against enemy bunkers and helping other wounded soldiers while being critically wounded himself.

“It connects me with something bigger than myself, that day, in 1969, Staff Sergeant Bondsteel rallied the men around him, he raised their spirits, he steeled their resolve. Today, he does the same here at Fort Riley.” 1st Infantry Division, Commanding General, Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims says.

The Big Red One Year of Honor is a year-long campaign honoring the 37 members of the 1st Infantry Division who earned the Medal of Honor for their service.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on K-99 highway, about...
Olpe teen, Oklahoma woman injured in Lyon County crash

Latest News

Several Topeka area businesses teamed up to provide a meal for local law enforcement agencies.
Businesses thank law enforcement officers
KSDE ‎Director of Teacher Licensure and Accreditation at the Kansas, Mischel Miller says she...
State education official expects pandemic to affect teacher turnover rate
KSDE ‎Director of Teacher Licensure and Accreditation at the Kansas, Mischel Miller says she...
State education official expects pandemic to affect teacher turnover rate
Kansas Regents review proposed 2021-2022 state university tuition and fees
Junction City Red Cross blood drive to continue Thursday