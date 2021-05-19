Advertisement

Two Topekans behind bars after meth found in vehicle during traffic stop

Nicole Dugan, 32, and Joshua Anno, 26, both of Topeka were arrested May 18th after a traffic...
Nicole Dugan, 32, and Joshua Anno, 26, both of Topeka were arrested May 18th after a traffic stop on NW Silver Lake Road near NW Furman.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a Tuesday evening traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old female and a 26-year-old male are in custody and face charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop was conducted at NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. and NW Furman Rd. on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, May 18, the Sheriff’s Office said just before 9 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a green GMC Sonoma pickup truck due to not having assigned tags. During the investigation, it said a K(9 unit helped and found illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Nicole M. Dugan, 32, of Topeka, was arrested for a felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants. The passenger, Joshua L. Anno, 26, of Topeka, was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants and was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said the pair was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Topeka police investigate after man shot in foot in Oakland area
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on K-99 highway, about...
Olpe teen, Oklahoma woman injured in Lyon County crash

Latest News

Stolen utility vehicle found in Topeka alley, returned to owner
Geary Co. Fish & Game to host shooting event
Man charged with $127,100 fraud involving COVID-19 aid
House Leadership calls on Gov. Kelly to end additional federal unemployment benefits