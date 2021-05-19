Two Topekans behind bars after meth found in vehicle during traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a Tuesday evening traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 32-year-old female and a 26-year-old male are in custody and face charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop was conducted at NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. and NW Furman Rd. on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, May 18, the Sheriff’s Office said just before 9 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a green GMC Sonoma pickup truck due to not having assigned tags. During the investigation, it said a K(9 unit helped and found illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Nicole M. Dugan, 32, of Topeka, was arrested for a felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants. The passenger, Joshua L. Anno, 26, of Topeka, was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants and was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said the pair was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.