Trio drops discrimination lawsuit against Frito Lay

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three employees have dropped their claims against Frito Lay in a U.S. District Court Lawsuit filed in June 2020.

Melvin Smith, Daniel Askew, and Antonio Pead filed the suit charging Frito Lay with violating their civil rights by creating a hostile work environment, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

The suit claimed black employees were held to different standards at Frito Lay, suffered through racists jokes and comments, and saw swastikas and racist words drawn on the walls of the plant.

Smith and Askew resigned in 2018 and 2019, citing intolerable working conditions.

Pead continued working at the plant, despite what he said were unheeded complaints to management about what he called a discriminatory, harassing and retaliatory working environment.

U.S. District Court records indicated the three dismissed their claims last week.

