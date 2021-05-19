Advertisement

Trio drops discrimination lawsuit against Frito Lay

Original complaints were alleged to have happened at Topeka plant
Topeka Frito Lay facility.
Topeka Frito Lay facility.(WIBW)
By Jon Janes
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three employees have dropped their claims against Frito Lay in a U.S. District Court Lawsuit filed in June 2020.

Melvin Smith, Daniel Askew, and Antonio Pead filed the suit charging Frito Lay with violating their civil rights by creating a hostile work environment, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

The suit claimed black employees were held to different standards at Frito Lay, suffered through racists jokes and comments, and saw swastikas and racist words drawn on the walls of the plant.

Smith and Askew resigned in 2018 and 2019, citing intolerable working conditions.

Pead continued working at the plant, despite what he said were unheeded complaints to management about what he called a discriminatory, harassing and retaliatory working environment.

U.S. District Court records indicated the three dismissed their claims last week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on K-99 highway, about...
Olpe teen, Oklahoma woman injured in Lyon County crash
A 23-year-old man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured in a...
Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Riley County crash

Latest News

FILE - Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Lawrence ranked 31st best city for professional, college basketball fans
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game
Officials celebrate completion of Kansas River levee project in Topeka
A 16-year-old girl was taken to an Emporia hospital following a rollover crash around 7:23 a.m....
Girl, 16, taken to Emporia hospital after rollover crash in Lyon County