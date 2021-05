TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man following a narcotics search in Central Topeka.

Officers found heroin, meth, and marijuana while searching as home in the 2400 block of SW 26th Dr.

48-year-old Michael Stinemetz was booked for possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and meth and marijuana possession.

