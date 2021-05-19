Stolen utility vehicle found in Topeka alley, returned to owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A utility truck stolen out of Topeka has been found and reunited with its owner.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says an observant resident has helped it find a stolen utility truck and reunite it with its owner.

On Monday, May 17, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded to a construction site in the 3600 block of NW 35th St. with reports of a stolen utility truck. It said the white 2018 Freightliner M2 utility truck with a bucket lift was stolen from the site between 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, and 6 a.m. on Monday, May 17.

On Tuesday, May 18, the Sheriff’s Office said a resident called with information regarding the stolen truck. The resident state the truck was parked in an alley in the 900 block of NW Clay St. It said the vehicle was located and returned to the owner.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate that it had identified a suspect in the crime yet.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Deputy Hamlin at 785-251-2200

