State officials open survey to better understand housing development needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are looking for residents’ input regarding the state’s housing situation.

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says state officials are searching for feedback from residents in order to guide future housing development efforts. The initiative, it said is part of Kansas’ first comprehensive housing needs assessment done in almost three decades, and aims to review current housing opportunities, identify strategic goals and develop recommendations for future housing developments.

According to the Housing Corporation, residents are encouraged to share their input in the following ways:

To complete the Kansas Statewide Housing Needs Assessment online survey

For more information

