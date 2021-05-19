State education official expects pandemic to affect teacher turnover rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mischel Miller, ‎Director of Teacher Licensure and Accreditation at the Kansas State Department of Education said a school year clouded by the shadow of the pandemic has highlighted school districts’ usual challenges.

“The issue of shortages of qualified teachers for our kids across Kansas is something that we’ve been talking about for many years,” she said Wednesday.

“Due to the pandemic situation, we are seeing an increase in superintendents, HR directors calling the office and asking for assistance on how to find anyone to apply for positions that are open currently.”

Miller said the pandemic has also created new trends.

“We are issuing a very large number of substitute teaching licenses which is an awesome way to help support classroom education and those folks who are making that application have certainly been an impact for Kansas kids since the pandemic so we we appreciate that,” she said.

“But that is an indication to us that there’s a need for more qualified teachers in the classroom in Kansas and certainly the pandemic has affected the number of those candidates.”

She said pandemic pressures may have been a factor in some teachers’ career decisions.

“The pandemic really did increase the pressure on folks to be able to adjust their strategies for kids and to meet their needs and for some folks, that was easier than others,” she said.

“We allowed, at the state department, a lot of different opportunities in a variety of ways to meet student needs without just being face-to-face so creatively house systems were able to support their teachers in doing that may or may not have impacted the that teachers are interested in staying.”

“This this year is almost like recovery year compared to last year,” she added.

“At this time last year, at this time, we were just getting into the pandemic from March to May, not surprising that may might have May 2020 might have shown a higher rate of people leaving tensions were really high fever was high we’ve learned a lot in the last year.”

She said districts can take steps to keep teachers coming back.

“It really is all about building that great positive relationship and engaging those teachers, especially our new ones in feeling valued feeling that their input counts feeling that their opinions are a part of the decision-making processes,” she said.

“The other piece to this is a great opportunity for us to be really creative with the licensed staff that we have in each building in Kansas how can we use those folks who are there to really impact kids and think about it from a this is what we have not this is what we don’t have to think about it from a positive moving forward kind of thing.”

The official collection of school district vacancies should be reported in October.

