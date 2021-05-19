Ride for Liberty to make stop in Topeka with Emancipation Proclamation replica

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ride for Liberty Relay will bring a replica of the Emancipation Proclamation through Topeka on its way from Wichita to Washington, D.C.

The Ride for Liberty Relay, a motorcycle ride and relay, says it will run through the state of Kansas until May 29. It said it started in Wichita on May 15 and made stops at Historic Bleeding Kansas and Civil War sites near Ft. Scott, Osawatomie and Ottawa. The ride takes the Emancipation Proclamation document/baton, a replica of the original document, from John Brown’s Cabin and Museum in Osawatomie to Washington, D.C.

On May 22, Ride for Liberty said it will ride from Topeka through Lecompton for a short stop and then onto the Freedom Rings at the Wakarusa Museum at Clinton Lake. Then, it said it will head to Grover’s Barn in Lawrence.

On May 29, the ride said it will transfer from Kansas to Missouri Ride for Liberty Riders at Ft. Leavenworth Cemetery. It said the baton will then head east to Washington, D.C., over the summer and will meet up with other founding documents on Aug. 14.

“We’re bikers, yes, of every color, every creed, from every walk of life. But we’re Americans first, and we’ve made it our goal to wrest the word “patriotism” back from the vocal minority who have co-opted the word and used it to divide this country,” said a Ride for Liberty Relay spokesperson. “Our goal is to demonstrate to our fellow Americans that it’s more than just back roads and highways that connect us as a people, it’s principles, forged through struggle, hard-earned, but easily lost.”

Ride for Liberty said after the COVID-19 pandemic, it is once again starting relays in every corner of the nation to carry founding documents, like the Bill of Rights and Emancipation Proclamation, throughout the U.S. and deliver them to elected officials in order to remind them that patriotism does not mean partisanship.

For 2021, Ride for Liberty said it will add the Voting Rights Act to the plethora of documents it relays across the country.

Ride for Liberty said it is not a protest or rally, but a socially distanced recommitment to America’s founding principles.

To follow the Ride for Liberty Relay, click HERE.

