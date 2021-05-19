Advertisement

RCPD Click it or Ticket campaign is just ahead

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Beginning on May 21st, and continuing through May 31st, travelers can expect increased police presence in Manhattan and Riley County as the Riley County Police Department joins 180 other law enforcement agencies in aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2021 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.

This activity is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). The aim of the Click It or Ticket campaign is to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes.

May 21-31 drivers will be met with extra enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained.

