Topeka Police investigate after man shot in the foot in Oakland area
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot Wednesday morning in the Oakland area..
The shooting was reported around 7:05 a.m. in the 600 block of N.E. Grattan.
Police said one man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Officers are still on the scene investigating the incident.
A report of gunshots being fired in the same area was made around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
