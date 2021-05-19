Topeka Police investigate after man shot in the foot in Oakland area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot Wednesday morning in the Oakland area..

The shooting was reported around 7:05 a.m. in the 600 block of N.E. Grattan.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officers are still on the scene investigating the incident.

A report of gunshots being fired in the same area was made around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

