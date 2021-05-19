Advertisement

Topeka Police investigate after man shot in the foot in Oakland area

Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area
Police responding to report of shooting in Oakland area(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot Wednesday morning in the Oakland area..

The shooting was reported around 7:05 a.m. in the 600 block of N.E. Grattan.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officers are still on the scene investigating the incident.

A report of gunshots being fired in the same area was made around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Check wibw.com for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One client out hundreds after Topeka dentist closes business
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on K-99 highway, about...
Olpe teen, Oklahoma woman injured in Lyon County crash
A 23-year-old man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured in a...
Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Riley County crash

Latest News

HHHS Topeka Talks about Partnership with Petco
HHHS Topeka Talks about Partnership with Petco
K-9 highway near O Road in Jackson County will be closed until around 7 a.m. Wednesday because...
Jackson County highway closed because of downed power pole
Crews battled a house fire early Wednesday at 727 S.E. Pinecrest Drive in southeast Topeka.
Fire causes estimated $2,000 damage to home early Wednesday in southeast Topeka
Many spots south of I-70 with 4"+
More rain today