Police find woman fatally shot in Kansas City; 1 arrest made

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officers called to an apartment in a historic Kansas City neighborhood for reports of an argument followed by gunfire found a woman fatally shot, police said.

Police were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the apartment in Hyde Park, and arriving officers found a woman inside the apartment who had been shot. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say one person was arrested in the case.

Police had not released the name of the woman killed or details about what led to the shooting by Wednesday morning.

