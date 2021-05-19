Advertisement

Police find woman fatally shot in Kansas City; 1 arrest made

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officers called to an apartment in a historic Kansas City neighborhood for reports of an argument followed by gunfire found a woman fatally shot, police said.

Police were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the apartment in Hyde Park, and arriving officers found a woman inside the apartment who had been shot. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say one person was arrested in the case.

Police had not released the name of the woman killed or details about what led to the shooting by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on K-99 highway, about...
Olpe teen, Oklahoma woman injured in Lyon County crash
A 23-year-old man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured in a...
Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Riley County crash

Latest News

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, May 20.
Eisenhower Museum in Abilene to reopen Thursday
Riders with the Ride for Liberty Relay hand the Emancipation Proclamation baton off in Kansas.
Ride for Liberty to make stop in Topeka with Emancipation Proclamation replica
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Circle of Hope Girls Ranch
Missouri pastor seeks money to help reform school owners
Say weather aware
Higher rain chance this afternoon