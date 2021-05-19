Advertisement

MTAA approves COVID-19 response grants

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MTAA decided to accept two federal coronavirus response grants.

The grants are meant to help the airports with cleanliness projects, with $1 million for Topeka Regional Airport and $23,000 for Billard.

The MTAA will need to decide on related projects which will then need approval from the FAA. MTAA President Eric Johnson says they don’t have any immediate plans, but that it’s good to have the funds available.

“This is something that if it’s available, if we can benefit from it, you’re certainly going to look into it,” Johnson said. “Again, it doesn’t obligate us to anything right now to get this grant offer signed and returned, so it’s a good step moving forward to be ready.”

If a project is approved, the MTAA will be reimbursed by the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program once they complete it.

