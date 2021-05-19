Advertisement

Missouri pastor seeks money to help reform school owners

Circle of Hope Girls Ranch
Circle of Hope Girls Ranch(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri pastor is pleading for money to help the owners of a former girls reform school who are facing dozens of criminal counts accusing them of abuse.

The Rev. Jerry Pyle, of Bible Baptist Church of Vernon County, sent a letter earlier this month to supporters of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and its owners, Boyd and Stephanie Householder, asking for money to fund their legal defense, the Kansas City Star reported.

The Householders began attending Pyle’s church last year, before the ranch was shut down. Boyd Householder faces nearly 80 charges, including statutory rape. His wife has been charged with 22 counts, most involving child abuse or neglect. Both have pleaded not guilty and are expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

“I believe it is our responsibility to do what we can to aid them in clearing their names of these false, demonic accusations,” Pyle wrote in the May 7 letter.

Pyle did not respond to the Star’s requests for comment.

Sixteen former residents of the reform school in Cedar County say Boyd and Stephanie Householder frequently restrained them with handcuffs, whipped them with belts, taped their mouths shut and struck or punched them for minor offenses such as drinking from a spring or singing. Boyd Householder also has been accused of sexually abusing girls in his care.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on K-99 highway, about...
Olpe teen, Oklahoma woman injured in Lyon County crash
A 23-year-old man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured in a...
Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Riley County crash

Latest News

The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, May 20.
Eisenhower Museum in Abilene to reopen Thursday
Riders with the Ride for Liberty Relay hand the Emancipation Proclamation baton off in Kansas.
Ride for Liberty to make stop in Topeka with Emancipation Proclamation replica
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit
Say weather aware
Higher rain chance this afternoon