Mission Valley students get special look at community heroes

By Melissa Brunner and Isaac French
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A special event for the last day of class at Mission Valley schools allowed students to get up close and personal with heroes of the community.

The district organized an appreciation day for service providers such as law enforcement, first responders, and the military. The event allowed the students to learn more about those career paths, and meet the men and women who serve in the roles.

Organizers say bringing students and professionals together helps them learn about potential careers.

“Part of the Kansas Department of Education’s pathway system for individual pathway systems starts in kindergarten, when we start introducing them to careers in vocations and it just kind of scaffolds from that point on forward all the way up till when they graduate and they make a decision for some kind of post-secondary transition,” Jamey Hancock, a counselor at Mission Valley, explained.

Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Angelica King, the school’s resource officer, said the benefits go beyond introducing students to potential careers.

“They’re able to interact with other members of the community, like you know with the game warden, if they’re out hunting, they know what to expect to look for; an emergency as an ambulance, they know who to look for; they’ll know who will come to the rescue and its good to see everyone else in a different light,” she said.

Students also could explore a Blackhawk helicopter, which was flown into the location by a former student.

