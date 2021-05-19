Advertisement

Man dies in accident after hydroplaning on McPherson County highway

(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
McPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 27-year-old man is dead after his car hydroplaned on K-61 Highway in McPherson County.

The county sheriff’s office said the man, Andrew Tolbert, hydroplaned and lost control of his car, striking a bridge pillar Tuesday afternoon. Life-saving measures were taken, but were unsuccessful.

The accident occurred at K-61 and 8th Avenue.

