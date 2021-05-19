Advertisement

Lawrence ranked 31st best city for professional, college basketball fans

FILE - Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
FILE - Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Seton Hall Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan. Kansas won 83-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Kansas is among the best cities in the nation for professional and college basketball fans.

WalletHub.com says with the NBA attempting to recover from a 50% drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it released a study it conducted on 2021′s Best and Worst Cities for Basketball Fans. To find the best cities, it said it compared the performance of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 basketball teams, ticket prices, stadium accessibility and more in over 290 cities. It said Lawrence, Kan., ranked 31st in the nation among the best cities for basketball fans.

According to WalletHub, Lawrence ranked as the seventh-best city for NCAA fans and 28th for NBA fans with a total combined score of 26.33.

WalletHub said Los Angeles, Calif., ranked as the best city in the nation for basketball fans with being ranked as the best city for NBA fans and the second-best city for NCAA fans.

According to WalletHub, Lawrence has the fourth best-performing college basketball team and the fight highest minimum season-ticket price for a college basketball game. It also said the city is tied for first for having the most engaged college basketball fans.

WalletHub said Manhattan, Kan., also made the list at number 224. It said Manhattan was ranked 217th best city for NCAA fans and tied for 28th best city for NBA fans with an overall score of 13.5.

According to WalletHub, the last city in Kansas to make the list is Wichita. It said Wichita ranked as the 278th best city for basketball fans with an NCAA fan rating of 277 and a tied NBA rating of 28 for an overall score of 10.58.

To see where other cities rank, click HERE.

