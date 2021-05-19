Law enforcement officers recognized with free meal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement workers from the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol received a meal to recognize their hard work.

Kansas Insurance partnered with Reser’s Fine Foods, Hog Wild BBQ, Heartland Coca Cola, Cavanaugh Biggs Lemon P.A., and Eaton Roofing to give out more than 450 free meals to the employees.

The law enforcement workers gathered on the sheriff’s office side of the law enforcement center on South Kansas Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian said, “This means more than anyone could ever know. Especially in today’s world. To just get this appreciation for what we do, the time that our employees put in and the effort, time away from family, just the hard work that our law enforcement officers are putting in every day.”

First and second shift workers ate at noon with a total of 350 meals available.

Christian said it was nice to be recognized and have the three branches come together.

“This means so much to us, our families, just our entire community,” she said.

Third shift employees can eat at 9 p.m. Wednesday night where there will be 120 meals available.

