KU MBB lands Iowa State transfer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands has committed to Kansas, per his Instagram page.

The 6-foot-4, 187-pound senior averaged 14.3 points per game last season while shooting 39.5% from three.

KU marks the fourth school in Coleman-Lands’ seven-year college basketball career, following stops at Illinois, DePaul and Iowa State.

The former Cyclone is the second guard addition for the Jayhawks this week. He joins Remy Martin, an Arizona State transfer and two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Coleman-Lands trades places with former KU guard Tristan Enaruna, who signed with Iowa State last month.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.