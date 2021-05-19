Kroger to drop mask mandate for vaccinated customers May 20

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vaccinated shoppers in Dillons will no longer be required to wear masks in stores, except for those in Douglas and Wyandotte counties.

Kroger, the parent company of Dillons, says throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, its first priority has been the safety of associates and customers. The company has adhered to guidance from the CDC and its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins, as well as associates and customers to guide its policies.

The CDC recently announced that per its new guidance, fully vaccinated residents do not have to wear masks indoors in most situations. Kroger said based on official guidance and customer and associate feedback, it has updated its mask policy to balance safety and respect. It said its updated mask policy is as follows:

Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in Kroger facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, Kroger will adhere to that requirement and its timeline.

Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask.

Associates in Kroger’s pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.

Kroger requests that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

Kroger will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.

“Every step of the way, our most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates and customers, and we have consistently leveraged expert guidance and associate and customer feedback to guide our decisions,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s Chief Medical Officer. “That focus continues today as we look ahead to a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Kroger is the parent company of the Kansas grocery store Dillons, which means that masks will not be required in the grocery store for unvaccinated people, excluding facilities in Douglas and Wyandotte counties, as both have yet to review their mask mandates.

