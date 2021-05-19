KCSL gives zoo memberships to families through Topeka Zoo partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Service League is excited to help families through a new collaboration with the Topeka Zoo.

Thanks to a group of donors, KCSL is giving Topeka Zoo memberships to some of their families. The first two memberships were presented to families Wednesday, with a dozen more already purchased. The Topeka Zoo is matching each membership donated, up to 76 total.

KCSL CEO Gail Cozzad says the ability to go to the zoo whenever they want will give families an opportunity to bond with their kids.

“It will allow them to have those conversations with their kids about animals, and feeding and growth and all of those fun things that they will get to do; which is about communication and relationship building, and having that attachment and bonding with their child.”

Head over to TopekaZoo.org If you would like to donate a membership to a family.

