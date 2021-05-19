Advertisement

KC police launch homicide investigation after body found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City have launched a homicide investigation after find the body of a man who had been missing for nearly a week.

The body of 52-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez was found Monday morning by officers who were called to an intersection in the Swope Parkway-Elmwood neighborhood, police said. Police have not said how Gutierrez died, but had issued a missing persons alert for him on May 11, when he was last seen near his farm in south Kansas City.

Police said Monday that they were working with the medical examiner to determine Gutierrez’s cause of death.

