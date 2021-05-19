Kansas Regents review proposed 2021-2022 state university tuition and fees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Kansas state universities could end up paying roughly the same for the 2021-22 school year as they did for the 2020-21 school year.

The Kansas Board of Regents is reviewing proposed tuition and fees for state universities for the 2021-2022 school year, and students may end up paying about the same amount of money.

According to the State University Tuition and Fee Proposals, undergraduate resident students from the University of Kansas at the Lawrence campus could see a $31.15 raise in tuition and fees for the upcoming school year. Students at the Edwards and Medical campuses are not expected to see an increase in tuition and fees.

The proposals show that undergraduate resident students at Kansas State University on the Manhattan campus could see tuition and fees go down by about $10 for the 2021-22 school year, while students on the polytechnic campus could see tuition and fees go down by just under $34.

For Wichita State University, the proposals show that undergraduate resident students could end up paying over $200 more for tuition and fees, while students at Emporia State University could see a $15 raise and Pittsburgh State University students could see an $8 raise. Fort Hays State University has proposed that the cost of tuition and fees for the upcoming school year be lowered by almost $3.

According to the proposal, out-of-state undergraduate students at KU could see an increase of over $31 on the Lawrence campus, while all other campuses are projected to cost the same.

The proposal shows that out-of-state students at K-State could end up paying over $87 more for tuition and fees on the Manhattan campus, but over $34 less on the polytechnic campus.

For WSU, the proposed increase in tuition for undergraduate out-of-state students is about $200 and the proposed increase for PSU is $8. However, ESU intends to lower its costs of tuition and fees by $3,151 and FHSU intends to decrease its own by almost $3.

According to the proposal, graduate resident students at the KU Lawrence campus could end up paying just over $31 more for tuition and fees for the upcoming school year, while both medical campuses intend to cost the same. K-State intends to decrease tuition and fees by over $14 at the Manhattan campus and $7 at its veterinarian medical campus.

For WSU, resident graduate students could pay over $160 more for tuition and fees, while ESU students could pay $12 more and PSU students could pay $8 more. FHSU has proposed to decrease tuition and fees for resident graduate students by over $2.

According to the proposal, out-of-state graduate students are projected to pay $31.15 more at the KU Lawrence campus, while both medical campuses are projected to cost the same. Out-of-state graduate students at the K-State Manhattan campus are projected to pay over $70 less for tuition and fees while students on the vet med campus could pay $7 less.

For WSU, out-of-state graduate students are projected to pay over $161 more and students at PSU are projected to $8 more. It said out-of-state graduate students at ESU could pay over $1,986 less and students at FHSU could pay over $2 less.

The proposals were received by the Board of Regents on Wednesday and it is expected to make a vote on them during the month of June.

KU Lawrence KU Edwards KU Med Center KU Med Students KSU KSU Polytechnic KSU Vet Med WSU ESU PSU FHSU Proposed FY 2022 Resident Undergraduate $5,614.10 $6,548.25 $5,553.87 $5,210 $4,720.50 $4,417.62 $3,500.39 $3,880 $2,724.60 Proposed FY 2022 Non-resident Undergraduate $14,047.84 $14,982 $13,788.87 $13,245.50 $12,162 $9,100.32 $7,458.89 $9,552 $7,945.20 Proposed FY 2022 Resident Graduate $5,553.50 $5,475.57 $38,734.36 $5,612.30 $11,721.50 $4,629.78 $4,398.24 $4,372 $2,998.08 Proposed FY 2022 Non-resident Graduate $12,534.50 $12,296.97 $67,929.60 $11.974.70 $25,989.50 $10,010.58 $9,308.64 $9,788 $7,580.52

To see the full proposal, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.