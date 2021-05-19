Junction City Red Cross blood drive to continue Thursday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The Red Cross Junction City blood drive continues Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

Walk-in donors will be accepted. Appointments will not be necessary.

If you do choose to make an appointment you can call 1-800-Red Cross or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Junction City to schedule an appointment.

The blood drive began on Wednesday in Junction City.

