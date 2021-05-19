Junction City faces employee shortage

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - There are job openings for city positions in Junction City. City Manager, Allen Dinkel, stated Tuesday night that there are eight job openings just in public works alone. “We have a lot of openings in the city, just a lot of openings. "

“Everybody is having that same problem,” Dinkel noted that he talked to someone in Manhattan where a survey was done on the west side of the city. “Every business is short of employees.”

Dinkel also noted that Manhattan has 60 of their summer parks and recreation positions with no applications. “We’re facing that fact right now. We just need employees. "

Dinkel reported on the employee position vacancy to the Junction City Commission.

