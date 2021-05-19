Advertisement

Junction City Commission approves proposal from Initiatives, Inc.

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City Commissioners have given the okay for Initiatives Inc. to provide a market dynamics and execution plan to assist in the development of a Science and Technology Park.

Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said last December the City entered into an agreement with the company for $125,000.  “This is phase two of a project to continue the work that they’re doing. The long-term idea is developing technology and business opportunities in this community.”

According to information provided to city commissioners, the Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Division has identified a need to develop the City-owned property called the Tom Neal Industrial Park into a Science and Technology Park. Due to nearby residential growth in the area on the southwest side of the city, an industrial park at that location is not feasible, but the property would be an ideal location for a Science and Technology Park.

