Jackson County highway closed because of downed power pole
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorists in Jackson County are being advised to find an alternate route early Wednesday because a downed power pole is across a highway.
Officials in Jackson County said around 6 a.m. on K-9 highway at O Road.
According to Jackson County officials, the roadway is expected to be closed until around 7 a.m. as crews remove the pole from the roadway.
Power in the town of Wetmore was reported out around 6:30 a.m., likely because of the downwed power pole.
There was no immediate word on what caused the power pole to fall.
No injuries have been reported as of 6:35 a.m. Wednesday.
