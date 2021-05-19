Jackson County highway closed because of downed power pole

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorists in Jackson County are being advised to find an alternate route early Wednesday because a downed power pole is across a highway.

Officials in Jackson County said around 6 a.m. on K-9 highway at O Road.

According to Jackson County officials, the roadway is expected to be closed until around 7 a.m. as crews remove the pole from the roadway.

Power in the town of Wetmore was reported out around 6:30 a.m., likely because of the downwed power pole.

There was no immediate word on what caused the power pole to fall.

No injuries have been reported as of 6:35 a.m. Wednesday.

