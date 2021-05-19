Advertisement

Housing fund, gas bill, traffic signals get shares of Topeka excess funds

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will use extra money in its budget to promote affordable housing, and cover the high natural gas bill from February’s cold snap.

At their meeting Tuesday night, council members approved spending $2.6 million in excess funds.

Among the allocations, $250,000 will go toward the gas bill. The bulk of it - $885,000 - will be put toward the city’s traffic signal replacement program.

Council members also approved adding $250,000 to the Housing Trust Fund to support affordable housing development. However, they specified this additional allocation would need to be matched by private donations. The council will revisit at a later time whether all public contributions to the housing fund will require a private match.

Other allocations from excess funds include: Integrated document management system - $300,000; 2021 Axon Body Worn Cameras - $245,545; 2022 Axon Body Worn Cameras - $205,545; Fleet replacement program - $387,469.

Tuesday’s meeting began with Mayor Michelle De La Isla issuing a proclamation for National Law Enforcement Week in Topeka and Shawnee County. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

