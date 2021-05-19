Girl, 16, taken to Emporia hospital after rollover crash in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old girl was taken to an Emporia hospital following a rollover crash around 7:23 a.m. early Wednesday in Lyon County, authorities said.

The cash was reported around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Road L. The location was about six miles north o Emporia.

According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Carr, a 2005 Jeep Liberty was northbound on Road L when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a power pole and rolled.

The driver, Kylee White, of Americus, was transported by personal vehicle to Newman Regional Health for suspected minor injuries, Carr said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.