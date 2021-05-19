Advertisement

Girl, 16, taken to Emporia hospital after rollover crash in Lyon County

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old girl was taken to an Emporia hospital following a rollover crash around 7:23 a.m. early Wednesday in Lyon County, authorities said.

The cash was reported around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Road L. The location was about six miles north o Emporia.

According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Carr, a 2005 Jeep Liberty was northbound on Road L when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a power pole and rolled.

The driver, Kylee White, of Americus, was transported by personal vehicle to Newman Regional Health for suspected minor injuries, Carr said.

