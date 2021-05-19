Advertisement

Geary Co. Fish & Game to host shooting event

By JC Post
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Fish and Game Association has announced that they will host a .22 caliber Pistol and Rifle fun shoot on Saturday, May 22 at Sportsman’s Acres – K244 Spur, Junction City, KS near Milford Lake.

Registration and shooting will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be completed by noon. Both pistol and rifle courses of fire will be from the standing (off-hand) non supported position. Any sight may be used for the pistol and rifle courses of fire. Hearing and eye protection are mandatory for the range. Each competitor must provide their own hearing and eye protection as well as .22 caliber ammunition.

Each relay for pistol and rifle will consist of 5 targets. 5 rounds will be shot at each target for a total of 25 rounds required for each relay – Pistol and /or Rifle.

Scoring will be the best of 5 targets. In the event of a tie score, a tiebreaker shoot-off will take place at the end of the match that will determine the winner.

1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners for both pistol and rifle will have their choice of prizes from a prize pool, which includes Range Cards ($100 value!) and other assorted shooting items. The Entry fee is $5 for each event (Pistol and/or rifle). Payment is by cash or check only. No electronic payment means are available.

