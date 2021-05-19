Advertisement

Former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson signs with Oklahoma State

Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State announced Tuesday it has signed former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson.

The 2020 McDonald’s All-American started his final three games as a freshman for Kansas. He scored 12 points against Gonzaga and 11 at Texas.

He was the Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Player of the Year following his junior and senior seasons at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High, and he won the 2019 6A state championship. His addition should help Oklahoma State fill some of the void left after guard Cade Cunningham’s decision to leave for the NBA.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said Thompson’s scoring and playmaking ability stand out.

“We are thrilled to have Bryce join the Oklahoma State basketball family,” Boynton said. “I’ve known him and his family for several years and have watched him grow through pure hard work and determination to become his best.”

Thompson joins Syracuse transfer Woody Newton and Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith as additions to the Oklahoma State roster this offseason.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One patient out $1,400 after Topeka dentist closes office following arrest
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on K-99 highway, about...
Olpe teen, Oklahoma woman injured in Lyon County crash
A 23-year-old man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured in a...
Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Riley County crash

Latest News

FILE - Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Lawrence ranked 31st best city for professional, college basketball fans
Topeka Frito Lay facility.
Trio drops discrimination lawsuit against Frito Lay
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game
Officials celebrate completion of Kansas River levee project in Topeka
A 16-year-old girl was taken to an Emporia hospital following a rollover crash around 7:23 a.m....
Girl, 16, taken to Emporia hospital after rollover crash in Lyon County