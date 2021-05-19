El Dorado residents report seeing mountain lion days after confirmed sighting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Days after Ring home security footage captured what turned out to be the first confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Wichita -- or in any city limits in Kansas -- people in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday night. Last Tuesday, a Ring security camera recorded the moments a big cat made its way through the Riverside neighborhood.

In El Dorado, John Alfero said on Sunday night, he saw a mountain lion behind his house.

“I was standing here at the patio door, just looking at the pasture and I saw something out there,” Alfero said. “So I walked down there to the fence and took a picture and thought, ‘that’s a big cat.’”

Alfero only took one photo and kept his distance. Next, he said he called his daughter, Johnna. She said she thinks the animal saw her and “it got up.”

John and Johnna said they haven’t seen the big cat since Sunday night.

Since 2007, the Kansas Department of Wildlife has confirmed 36 mountain lion sightings with about 12 of those within the past nine months. But currently, state wildlife officials don’t have evidence of the big cats making homes in Kansas and reproducing. Instead, it’s believed that mountain lions are just passing through.

Alfero said there’s no confirmation that what he and others saw Sunday night was a mountain lion, he thinks others in the area should be aware.

“It is a concern. I’m not sure what would happen, but I think we should notify somebody about it,” he said.

Believing that we he saw Sunday night was a mountain lion, Alfero said he hopes the big cat is miles away from El Dorado.

If you see a mountain lion and are able to safely snap a photo or capture video, you can report it to the Kansas Department of Wildlife on its website, or by calling 620-342-0658.

