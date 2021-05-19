Eisenhower Museum in Abilene to reopen Thursday

ABILENE, Kan. (JC Post) - Effective Thursday, visitors to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will be able to view the museum exhibits. Timed entry tickets must be purchased online in advance.

According to Museum officials, hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You may purchase a maximum of six (6) tickets per visit. All other buildings including research services and the boyhood home will remain closed until further notice. All public and educational programs will remain as online virtual programs only.

To plan your visit and review the safety measures, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.

