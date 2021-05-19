Advertisement

Dickinson Co. Sheriff searches for missing woman after vehicle found burning on I-70 exit

Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday...
Brandon Howard was taken to Salina Regional after his car caught fire on early Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021, and it was learned that a woman called 'Sarah' may have also been in the car at the time of the accident.(Dickinson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who may go by the name of Sarah after information was revealed that she may have been injured in a collision that started a vehicle fire along I-70 on early Wednesday morning in Dickinson County.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says on May 19, just after 12:30 a.m., it responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on I-70 Exit 275. Upon arrival, it said deputies found a 2001 Toyota Camry on fire with no occupants in the car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, further investigation found that the Camry had hit a guardrail near the location of the fire and began an extensive search of the area by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s office said just before 3:40 a.m., officials found the driver, Brandon M. Howard, 29, of Kansas City, Mo., about a quarter-mile away from the scorched vehicle. After making contact, it said Howard attempted to run from officers and was quickly apprehended.

According to officials, Howard was treated at the scene and transported to Salina Regional Health Center for injuries he got during the collision with the guardrail.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned that there was a second person in the car at the time of the crash. They said the only identification they have regarding the second person is the name “Sarah” and that she could have sustained injuries from the crash. Sarah is believed to live in the Salina area.

If anyone has any information regarding the crash or who Sarah may be, they should call the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-263-4081.

