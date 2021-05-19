Crews battle house fire early Wednesday in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews early Wednesday were battling a blaze at southeast Topeka home.

The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday at a residence at 727 S.E. Pinecrest Drive.

The location was just east of S.E. 34th and Adams.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.