Advertisement

Crews battle house fire early Wednesday in southeast Topeka

Crews battled a house fire early Wednesday at 727 S.E. Pinecrest Drive in southeast Topeka.
Crews battled a house fire early Wednesday at 727 S.E. Pinecrest Drive in southeast Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews early Wednesday were battling a blaze at southeast Topeka home.

The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday at a residence at 727 S.E. Pinecrest Drive.

The location was just east of S.E. 34th and Adams.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One client out hundreds after Topeka dentist closes business
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Raymond Roberts II was arrested on May 15, 2021, for theft in Osage Co.
Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Monday afternoon on K-99 highway, about...
Olpe teen, Oklahoma woman injured in Lyon County crash
A 23-year-old man was life-flighted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured in a...
Man life-flighted to Topeka hospital after Riley County crash

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Many spots south of I-70 with 4"+
More rain today
We're thanking some of the budding artists in our segment this week.
Perry-Lecompton High Good Kids show their stuff as beginning artists
Anonymous $25,000 donation helps bring baseball, softball back to Horton High
Anonymous $25,000 donation helps bring baseball, softball back to Horton High