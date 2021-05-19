City of Topeka receives $300,000 EPA Assessment Grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second time in less than five years, the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, has awarded the City of Topeka with a $300,000 assessment grant.

The grant goes towards restoring brownfield communities, or areas with a high number of vacant or abandoned properties. The funds will help the City revitalize these areas and turn them into businesses, parks, and other amenities.

The EPA awarded the city with a brownfield grant in 2017 to perform assessments and cleanup around the Kansas River. “Clearly Topeka has a clear vision and a track record for getting the job done on the ground, so I’m really excited that they’re receiving another grant from (The EPA).” said Edward Chu, EPA’s Regional Administrator for Region 7, which covers Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Topeka was the only town in Kansas to receive the brownfield grant this year.

City officials tell 13 NEWS they’re not sure exactly where the funds will go yet.

Kansas State University was also presented with an EPA grant of $5 million, which will go towards its program providing technical assistance to brownfield communities.

