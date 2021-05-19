CASA names new director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA of Shawnee County has named its new leader.

Denise Stevens will assume the non-profit’s executive director role. She replaces Lisa Hatt, who was appointed to the National Suburban Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association for Children.

Stevens has a master’s in clinical psychology, and has spent her life working in child services. She previously worked for the department of children and families.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for children in the court system.

