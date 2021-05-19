Affidavit describes Coachlight altercation resulting in woman’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New details have been released regarding the altercation leading to a woman’s late April death in the Coachlight South mobile home park.

According to an affidavit filed in Shawnee Co. District Court, the altercation between Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Scranton, and Deborah Stephens, 58, of Topeka was captured on Stevens’ home security camera.

The document states “On the morning of April 27th, 2021 Mr. Ewing is seen walking from the south up to Ms. Stephens’ black Saturn passenger car as she was leaning into the driver’s seat area of the car with the door open. Ms. Stephens did not appear to see Mr. Ewing as she has no reaction until Mr. Ewing is behind her and grabs her about the head and neck area, causing Ms. Stephens to scream out. Ms. Stephens begins struggling. Mr. Ewing then looks over his shoulder, appearing to see if anyone is around before he takes Ms. Stephens to the ground between her parked Saturn passenger car and the gray Ford pickup parked on her trailer’s parking pad.”

Warning, the following may be disturbing to some readers.

The affidavit goes on to describe the incident, saying “Ms. Stephens continues to struggle and yell out. Mr. Ewing strikes Ms. Stephens once with a long thin object ... Mr. Ewing begins striking Ms. Stephens several times with a large flashlight.”

The affidavit says Ewing then pulled Stephens into the trailer, telling her “I will kill you” once he was able to get her inside.

During the process, the document states both fell down on the stairs leading to the trailer’s front door, and then “Ewing reaches inside the open front door and grabs a long-handled ax and strikes her about the head area several times.”

The affidavit states Ewing pulled Stephens inside the home and was later seen walking in and out of the trailer appearing “very calm.”

The document also says Ewing reportedly told an unidentified individual at the Shawnee County Jail on April 25th that he was “going to kill his wife and himself when he got out of jail.”

The affidavit states Ewing told investigators the altercation started when Stephens started hitting Ewing after she thought he had slashed her tires.

Ewing told investigators he only let the air out.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. the same day to find the body of Stephens laying face-up on a bed in the back bedroom.

The report states Ewing was sitting on the bed beside her smoking a cigarette.

Ewing is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, criminal threat, and interference with law enforcement.

He remains in custody on a $1 million bond and will appear for a competency trial on June 3, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.