Woman taken to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 8th and Lindenwood.

Police at the scene said a dark-blue Toyota Corolla was eastbound on S.W. 8th when it collided with a silver Lexus sport utility vehicle that was southbound on Lindenwood.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the Lexus.

S.W. 8th is a through-street and Lindenwood is controlled by stop signs at the intersection where the crash occurred.

