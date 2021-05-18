Wichita woman sentenced to probation for abandoning kenneled dog in dumpster

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman charged with cruelty to animals after abandoning her kenneled and starving dog in a south Wichita dumpster faces probation in the case from January 2020.

On Tuesday, May 18, a Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Raykesha Hardyway to 24 months probation. Hardyway must also pay a little more than $2,400 in restitution and cannot care for, possess or have control of any domestic animal.

Police said Bowie, a pit bull-boxer mix, was severely malnourished in January 2020 when he was found in a dumpster inside a closed wire kennel.

Bowie recovered with a foster family through the Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL) and has since been adopted. Filled out and in good health, he’s become a celebrated mascot of sorts for rescue pets.

In March, Bowie was a semifinalist in the “America’s Favorite Pet” competition.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.