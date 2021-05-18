Advertisement

What we know about UFOs: Pilots tell their stories

By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Several former Navy pilots are talking about their encounters with UFOs.

For years, the U.S. government and military have largely ignored reports of the mysterious flying objects. That handling is now under investigation.

One of the few videos the Pentagon has confirmed as authentic shows an object skimming the surface at what appears to be high speed.

The pilots heard on the video can barely contain their excitement.

Former Navy pilot Alex Dietrich had her own UFO experience and talked with “60 Minutes.”

“I think over beers, we’ve sort of said, ‘Hey man, if I saw this solo, I don’t know that I would have come back and said anything because it sounds so crazy,’” Dietrich said.

“Your mind tries to make sense of it. I’m going to categorize this as maybe a helicopter or maybe a drone. And when it just disappeared ...”

Dietrich is one of several Navy pilots who spoke with “60 Minutes,” who have seen or picked up on sensors similar objects, often moving fast with odd shapes and no obvious method of propulsion.

“There’s definitely something that … I don’t know who’s building it, who’s got the technology, who’s got the brains. But … there’s something out there that was better than our airplane,” former Navy pilot David Fravor told “60 Minutes.”

The Pentagon calls them UAPs – unidentified aerial phenomena.

In 2004, pilot Ryan Graves picked up a group of UFOs on his infrared sensor off the coast of San Diego.

“There’s a whole fleet of them,” the video says. “Look at that thing. It’s rotating.”

Late last year, the Pentagon created a task force to look at the “nature and origins of UAPs.”

The government sees this as a possible threat, something that may be able to outperform military capabilities.

Lawmakers are demanding that it be taken seriously.

“We have things flying over our military bases and places where we are conducting military exercises, and we don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours, so that’s a legitimate question to ask,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“If it’s something from outside this planet, that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary.”

Next month, the director of national intelligence and the defense secretary are scheduled to deliver an unclassified report on UAPs to Congress.

James Clapper, a former director of national intelligence, applauds the transparency but isn’t expecting too much to come from it.

“I expect this report will be filled with ambiguity as well, and people, depending on their leanings, will extract what they want out of this report,” Clapper said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Holton home explosion likely caused by propane leak
Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
State Rep. formally charged with misdemeanor battery
A 31-year-old Manhattan woman was transported to a Topeka hospital after a single-vehicle,...
Manhattan woman taken to hospital after rollover crash Sunday on I-70 west of Topeka
Lawrence police were investigating a report of an armed robbery early Monday just north of the...
Lawrence police investigating report of armed robbery early Monday

Latest News

New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
Masks come off: Retailer results so far show people are going out, spending
New Yorkers react to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement the state will adopt the CDC mask...
People in New York weigh in on mask-wearing changes
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots
(Source: pexels.com)
Riley County Health to hold youth vaccine clinic
The company logo stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership Sunday,...
Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time; owners should park them outside