Washington Co. warns residents to be vigilant after possible attempted kidnapping

WASHINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be vigilant after a group of kids was possibly almost abducted in the town of Washington.

The Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it received reports of a group of kids that were walking when a white older model SUV drove up to them and a man got out of the back passenger seat and quickly approached them.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the kids ran to safety and called them. It said it was reported that there were three people in the vehicle and the driver was 50-60-years-old with a goatee, wearing a grey and lime green striped shirt. It said the front passenger had white or blonde curly hair and it is unknown if they are male or female. It said the backseat passenger was in his 40s, tall and had a beard. The incident occurred near the intersection of 1st and D St. in Washington.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has extensively searched the town and will continue to do so. However, currently, it said it has not found the vehicle or suspects matching the descriptions given. It said it is asking residents to be vigilant and if they see a vehicle or people matching the descriptions, they should call 785-325-2293 or 911 immediately.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office said its advice to parents and guardians is to have children come inside for the evening and report any suspicious activity. Additionally, it said if anyone has a RING doorbell or other similar video surveillance on their property, they should check the footage to see if anything happens relevant to its investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded residents that if they see something, they should say something.

