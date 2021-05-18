Advertisement

Washington Co. warns residents to be vigilant after possible attempted kidnapping

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be vigilant after a group of kids was possibly almost abducted in the town of Washington.

The Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it received reports of a group of kids that were walking when a white older model SUV drove up to them and a man got out of the back passenger seat and quickly approached them.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the kids ran to safety and called them. It said it was reported that there were three people in the vehicle and the driver was 50-60-years-old with a goatee, wearing a grey and lime green striped shirt. It said the front passenger had white or blonde curly hair and it is unknown if they are male or female. It said the backseat passenger was in his 40s, tall and had a beard. The incident occurred near the intersection of 1st and D St. in Washington.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has extensively searched the town and will continue to do so. However, currently, it said it has not found the vehicle or suspects matching the descriptions given. It said it is asking residents to be vigilant and if they see a vehicle or people matching the descriptions, they should call 785-325-2293 or 911 immediately.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office said its advice to parents and guardians is to have children come inside for the evening and report any suspicious activity. Additionally, it said if anyone has a RING doorbell or other similar video surveillance on their property, they should check the footage to see if anything happens relevant to its investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded residents that if they see something, they should say something.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Holton home explosion likely caused by propane leak
Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
State Rep. formally charged with misdemeanor battery
A 31-year-old Manhattan woman was transported to a Topeka hospital after a single-vehicle,...
Manhattan woman taken to hospital after rollover crash Sunday on I-70 west of Topeka
Lawrence police were investigating a report of an armed robbery early Monday just north of the...
Lawrence police investigating report of armed robbery early Monday

Latest News

Christopher Walton died in the care of the Kansas Department of Corrections on Monday, May 17,...
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional facility, not believed to be related to COVID-19
MotoFest in the Heartland will be held in Topeka over Memorial Day weekend.
Topeka to be home of 2021 MotoFest in the Heartland
Shawnee Co. to host grand opening for Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove
FILE - In this April 27, 2020, file photo, a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Emporia, Kan. Federal...
Former Emporia Tyson employee pleads guilty in fraud scheme