Olpe teen, Oklahoma woman injured in Lyon County crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to an Emporia hospital after they were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Lyon County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday on K-99 highway and Road 100. The location was about 4 miles south of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred when a 2007 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle was northbound on K-99 and came upon a 1999 Honda Accord that was stopped waiting to turn onto Road 100.

The driver of the 2007 Ford slammed on the SUV’s brakes and veered to the left to avoid a collision with the Honda and was struck by a 2012 Ford Escape that was southbound on K-99.

According to KVOE Radio, the 2007 Ford ended up on its top following the collision.

The driver of the 2007 Ford, Kailey Alexis Miller, 17, of Olpe, was taken to Newman Regional Health Center in Emporia with serious injuries. The patrol said Miller was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the 2012 Ford, Alyssa Kelly Umfleet, 23, of Bartlesville, Okla., also was taken to Newman Regional Health Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries, the patrol said. Umfleet was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Honda, Emma Noel Krueger, 18, of Olpe, was uninjured. Krueger was wearing her seat belt.

The patrol said the Honda wasn’t struck by either of the other two vehicles in the collision.

All three drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.