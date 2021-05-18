Tuesday night forecast: Storms arrive this evening with heavy rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storms will arrive this evening with very heavy rain and a slight risk of hail the size of nickels to quarters.

While the main hazards with the storms this afternoon is lightning and locally heavy rainfall all hazards are in play including the risk for hail/wind and even an isolated tornado. In general the risk for severe weather is low however compared to the rest of the week, it is the highest.

While the severe weather risk decreases after this evening, the chance of showers/storms continue the rest of the 8 day forecast. This weather pattern looks to remain for the rest of the month so if you’re wondering when it will be dry with sunny skies for a couple days in a row, it may be a while. Now with all that said it still doesn’t mean it’ll rain in your backyard everyday, all the rain chances in the 8 day indicates there will be a chance of rain somewhere in northeast Kansas at some point everyday and will have to be taken on a day by day basis.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Isolated showers/storms at any time. Most spots will remain dry. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds E/S around 5 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms will continue through the night. Lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Winds E/SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: There does remain subtle differences in the models on how widespread rain will be and how long the rain will last so will keep a chance of showers/storms all day and fine-tune the forecast tomorrow on best timing and location of rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

There remains a decent chance of rain at some point on Thursday but beginning on Friday and for the rest of the 8 day there remains indications of more breaks in the rain or at least the heavier rain being more isolated. This of course is subject to change so keep checking back daily for updates.

Taking Action:

Latest models are showing a different scenario with our storm coverage compared to the models this morning. Isolated showers/storms could occur at anytime this afternoon with a better chance of scattered storms between 8-10pm. As always stay aware on all risks of severe weather but flooding is the most concerning especially near rivers and creeks. River flooding continues, Turn Around, Don’t Drown if you come across a flooded road: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/river/?wfo=TOP After today as the risk for storms continue everyday, we will continue to fine tune the forecast on a daily basis. Don’t cancel outdoor plans (yet) but at least consider a Plan B tomorrow and possibly Thursday for relatively higher chances for rain affecting your outdoor activities. Beginning Friday through early next week the storm chances will be more isolated with more dry hours to be outside.

Hail/wind the primary risks with any storms that develop this afternoon however a brief tornado can't be ruled out (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

