Topeka water safe to drink despite taste, odor issues

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s drinking water is safe to consume, despite taste and odor issues.

The City of Topeka says its drinking water is currently experiencing an issue with its taste and odor. Recent rain and releases from reservoirs have caused an increase in river flow and turbidity in the Kansas River. It said its water comes from the Kansas River and sometimes the river has high levels of organic matter, which causes taste and odor issues. It said the water continues to meet safety standards established by the EPA and KDHE and is safe to drink.

According to the City, the water is being treated by its multiple-barrier water treatment process. It said it will continue to monitor levels of taste and odor in the drinking water and any questions can be directed to its call center at 785-368-3111.

