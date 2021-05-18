Topeka to be home of 2021 MotoFest in the Heartland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be the home of the 2021 MotoFest in the Heartland.

Visit Topeka says it has been named the official destination sponsor of the AHRMA Classic MotoFest in the Heartland. It said the partnership was formed to involve the local community and be a resource to motorcycle enthusiasts from around the nation that will converge on the Capitol City for the Memorial Day weekend festivities.

According to Visit Topeka, the AHRMA Classic MotoFest in the Heartland will showcase vintage 2 and 3 wheel action including road racing, sidecar racing, motocross, cross country, trials and classic drag racing at the Heartland Motorsports Park. It said the event will also feature a swap meet, bike show, cycle coral, family-friendly activities and Summer KickStart, on Friday, May 28, in Downtown Topeka, featuring music, motorcycles and more.

“We can’t wait to bring the vintage motorcycle racing experience to Kansas and really appreciate the support from Visit Topeka to make it possible,” said Arthur Kowitz, Chairman of the AHRMA Board of Trustees. “We’re going to put on a great show and I know Topeka is going to offer us some great hospitality.”

As destination sponsor of the event, Visit Topeka said it got a fully integrated community partnership, which includes the following:

Special ticket and activation offers for local businesses.

Featured activations at Summer KickStart and Heartland Motorsports Park.

Digital advertising and various marketing initiatives through AHRMA owned media.

“We’re excited to welcome AHRMA and its members to Topeka to help kickstart our summer travel season,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “This event is the perfect opportunity for racing fans throughout the region to visit Heartland Motorsports Park for an exciting weekend of family-friendly experiences. We look forward to working with AHRMA to grow this event into an annual tradition for Topeka.”

Visit Topeka said tickets for the AHRMA Classic MotoFest in the Heartland start at $15 for general admission access and kids under 16 are free when accompanied by an adult.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click HERE.

