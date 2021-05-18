Topeka man arrested for Osage Co. theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested in Osage Co. for theft and criminal damage to property.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says on May 15, around 4:30 a.m., it was notified of a possible theft in progress in Burlingame. It said deputies and investigators responded.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the theft was found by deputies near 42nd and Burlingame Rd. Upon further investigation, it said Raymond Roberts II, 26, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for felony theft and criminal damage to property.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said it was helped by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.