Advertisement

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel celebrates its one year anniversary with an official grand opening ceremony

By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel celebrated its one-year anniversary on Tuesday!

COVID prevented a ribbon-cutting when the pet hotel opened in 2020, so they finally did so on Tuesday.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla, and Deputy Mayor Mike Padilla attended. Along with the Greater Topeka Partnership presented owner Leslie Flueranges with an achievement award.

Flueranges says opening during the pandemic was not easy, so today marks a special milestone.

“This day is super special because we’ve been waiting a full year to have the opportunity to open Tender Loving Care like officially,” Flueranges emphasized. “This time last year we opened, we’re all sitting here waiting for the phone to ring, knowing that it might now ring soon and look it’s ringing right now. That means we’re out of covid-19 and we’re thrilled, what a difference a year makes.”

Guests had a chance to win prizes, and enjoy refreshments.

To learn more about the business and its services, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One died after their vehicle slammed into a tree in the Kansas City area forcing it to split...
Driver killed when car splits in half after hitting tree
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Holton home explosion likely caused by propane leak
The chaplain at Benedictine College has been removed from his position after what college...
Benedictine College chaplain removed after report of ‘inappropriate’ conduct with female student
Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel was arrested on Thursday and accused of misdemeanor battery against a...
State Rep. formally charged with misdemeanor battery
A 31-year-old Manhattan woman was transported to a Topeka hospital after a single-vehicle,...
Manhattan woman taken to hospital after rollover crash Sunday on I-70 west of Topeka

Latest News

TPD arrest man following narcotics search
Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel celebrates its one year anniversary with an official grand...
Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel celebrates its one year anniversary with an official grand opening ceremony
A woman reached out to 13 NEWS concerned the provider doing her dental work was closing its...
One client out hundreds after Topeka dentist closes business
One client out hundreds after Topeka dentist closes business
One client out hundreds after dentist closes business