Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel celebrates its one year anniversary with an official grand opening ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel celebrated its one-year anniversary on Tuesday!

COVID prevented a ribbon-cutting when the pet hotel opened in 2020, so they finally did so on Tuesday.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla, and Deputy Mayor Mike Padilla attended. Along with the Greater Topeka Partnership presented owner Leslie Flueranges with an achievement award.

Flueranges says opening during the pandemic was not easy, so today marks a special milestone.

“This day is super special because we’ve been waiting a full year to have the opportunity to open Tender Loving Care like officially,” Flueranges emphasized. “This time last year we opened, we’re all sitting here waiting for the phone to ring, knowing that it might now ring soon and look it’s ringing right now. That means we’re out of covid-19 and we’re thrilled, what a difference a year makes.”

Guests had a chance to win prizes, and enjoy refreshments.

