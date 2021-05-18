Study shows Kansas gun sales up over 90% during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans bought about 91% more guns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everytown, a gun safety organization, says it recently estimated the number of firearms sold each month and year in each state using the same methodology as the Small Arms Survey. Based on surveys of retailers, it said the SAS estimates that 1.1 firearms are sold for each handgun and long gun check and two are sold for each “multiple” check conducted. It said it used the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s NICS Firearm Checks: Month/Year by State and Type to conduct its research.

According to Everytown, Kansas saw an 87% increase in the number of firearms bought between April of 2019 and April of 2020. It said April 2019 sales saw 10,065 guns sold in the state and April 2020 saw 18,801 guns sold.

Everytown said March and April 2019 sales in Kansas saw 25,667 guns sold and March and April of 2020 saw 48,976 guns sold. It said this was an increase of 91%.

To review the NCIS Firearm Checks data from the FBI, click HERE.

For more information regarding gun sales in other states, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.