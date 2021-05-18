Strategic Leadership Academy’s Police-Community Relations Committee plans informative sessions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Police- Community Relations Committee hopes to better the relationship between Topeka residents and their police force by bringing the two together for informative discussions.

The Police- Community Relations Committee started as a class project at The Strategic Leadership Academy.

“After we started digging into the matter we realized man, this is much bigger than a class project,”said organizer Cain Davis.

The project turned into a community initiative which invites everyone from law enforcement to meet with those who’ve been critical of policing.

“Regardless of what community you are in, you will find people who claim that law enforcement and elected officials are covering up things and this is their opportunity to say I want to be a part of a citizen group that can actually put forth our agenda.”

At Monday’s meeting the committee discussed how they could expand into the community and increase their efforts to make a difference.

“We will be a different from many groups because we are going to methodically look at issues that fall upon this police and community umbrella, do research, and then make recommendations to the various bodies, it could be a recommendation the police chief him or herself could make, or the Shawnee county sheriff’s office, or it could even be a recommendation we think needs to go to the legislation.”

One thing the committee plans to do is host training sessions that establish what exactly a citizen and a law enforcement officer should do in certain situations.

The first session planned by the committee is focused on citizen traffic stops.

“The whole key is to see if we can develop a training session that everybody who would engage in that scenario, law enforcement and that citizen, leave that situation safe and make it as good as a situation as it can be if you are stopped by law enforcement.”

