Shawnee Co. to host grand opening for Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove on May 26.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says on Wednesday, May 26, at 1 p.m it will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the patio of the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove to celebrate its grand opening and new floating playground. After the ribbon-cutting, it said a group of college students will be the first to try the playground before it opens to the public on Saturday, May 29.

According to Parks and Rec. the ribbon cutting will unveil the new floating playground, the resumption of swimming at the cove and multiple improvements to the area. It said the Adventure Cove opens on May 29, which is the traditional Memorial Day weekend opening for Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. pools and aquatic centers.

SCP&R said speakers will include County Commissioners Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays and Parks and Rec. Director Tim Laurent. After the ribbon is cut to ceremoniously mark the opening of the park, college students will be the first to test out the new floating playground, which includes an iceberg, a slide, a swing, a trampoline and obstacles to climb while trying to stay balanced.

“Memorial Day weekend is going to be exciting for our community,” said Laurent. “Not only do our pools and aquatic centers open, but with our new floating playground at the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove, we’re introducing a unique new form of entertainment that we’ve never had before in Shawnee County.”

According to SCP&R, the Adventure Cove opened in 2017 with themed paddleboats, canoe and kayak rentals as well as paddleboard rentals. It said swimming will again be welcomed as a new pump has been installed to circulate water in the cove to improve its quality.

